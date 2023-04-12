Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
6
Budva
2
Townhouse
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
€ 225,000
New townhouses in a residential complex in the village of Lastva near Budva. The center of B…
3 room townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
€ 225,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 180,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 180,000
NUM 4851 Townhouse for sale in Sutomore. The house consists of 3 connected houses, 2 of w…
3 room townhouse
Bar, Montenegro
205 m²
€ 195,000
Two-story house for sale in Shushan. The area of the house is 205m2, the area of the courty…
3 room townhouse
Bar, Montenegro
205 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 4749 A two-story house in Susanj is for sale. The area of the house is 205m2, the a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
131 m²
€ 156,000
NUM 2171 A comfortable townhouse for sale with a beautiful view of the mountains. The town…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
219 m²
€ 245,000
NUM 2901 Comfortable two-storey house for sale with a beautiful view of the city and t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 45,000
NUM 3167 Three-story townhouse for sale in the Susanj, the city of Bar. The house has …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
476 m²
€ 586,000
NUM 2803 Townhouse for sale in Budva. The area of the townhouse is 476 m2. The townh…
3 room townhouse
Sutomore, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 230,000
NUM 4445 A three-story house with a panoramic view in Sutomore. The surface of the ho…
3 room townhouse
Sutomore, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 230,000
Three-storey house with panoramic views in Sutomore. The area of the house is 200 m2, the a…
Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map