Townhouses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
6
Budva
2
12 properties total found
3 room townhousein Budva, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m²
€ 225,000
New townhouses in a residential complex in the village of Lastva near Budva. The center of B…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 180,000
NUM 4851 Townhouse for sale in Sutomore. The house consists of 3 connected houses, 2 of w…
3 room townhousein Bar, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Bar, Montenegro
205 m²
€ 195,000
Two-story house for sale in Shushan. The area of the house is 205m2, the area of the courty…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
131 m²
€ 156,000
NUM 2171 A comfortable townhouse for sale with a beautiful view of the mountains. The town…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
219 m²
€ 245,000
NUM 2901 Comfortable two-storey house for sale with a beautiful view of the city and t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 45,000
NUM 3167 Three-story townhouse for sale in the Susanj, the city of Bar. The house has …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
476 m²
€ 586,000
NUM 2803 Townhouse for sale in Budva. The area of ​​the townhouse is 476 m2. The townh…
3 room townhousein Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Sutomore, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 230,000
NUM 4445 A three-story house with a panoramic view in Sutomore. The surface of the ho…
