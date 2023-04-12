Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
1690
Budva
1001
Petrovac
169
Ulcinj
48
Sutomore
14
Cetinje
7
Stari Bar
5
Bukovik
1
111 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 121 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath 130 m²
€ 110,000
Large cozy house for a large family. On the ground floor — a large dining room with kitchen,…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
Housein Budva, Montenegro
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
3 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
2 room housein Budva, Montenegro
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
7 room housein Dobra Voda, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
900 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,900,000
In a quiet village of Dobra Voda, 10 km from Bara, a mini-complex consisting of two villas, …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 139,800
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 194,400
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
4 room housein Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale a new beautiful villa of 220 sq.m in Good Waters, Bar Riviera, on a plot of 490 sq.…
5 room housein Kunje, Montenegro
5 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale a magnificent new villa of 230 sq.m on a plot of 500 sq.m, only 100 m from the sea.…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 211 m² 3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
5 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
House 11 bathroomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
House 11 bathrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
11 bath
€ 470,000
Condo 2 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 789,096
3 room apartmentin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 6
€ 326,880
Two-bedroom apartment with a large terrace in the Good Water complex on the first line. The …
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 475,000
For sale is a modern villa surrounded by beautiful nature, silence and tranquility with wo…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 8/15 Floor
€ 380,000
A spacious apartment at the Tre Canne Apart Hotel in Budva. First sea line, indoor pool, spa…
6 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 326 m²
€ 483,000
New three-story house in the suburbs of Bar. The area of the plot is 595 m2, the area of …
8 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
8 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 420 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The new three-story villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the au…
6 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
A luxurious three-story house for sale in a quiet place in the village of Shushan, Bar Rivie…
6 room housein Kunje, Montenegro
6 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,500
We offer you a well-designed villa for a large family with a separate apartment and an entra…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 1,500,000

