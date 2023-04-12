Montenegro
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Pool Residential properties for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
1690
Budva
1001
Petrovac
169
Ulcinj
48
Sutomore
14
Cetinje
7
Stari Bar
5
Bukovik
1
Rijeka Crnojevica
1
111 properties total found
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath
130 m²
€ 110,000
Large cozy house for a large family. On the ground floor — a large dining room with kitchen,…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
900 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,900,000
In a quiet village of Dobra Voda, 10 km from Bara, a mini-complex consisting of two villas, …
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 139,800
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 194,400
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale a new beautiful villa of 220 sq.m in Good Waters, Bar Riviera, on a plot of 490 sq.…
5 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale a magnificent new villa of 230 sq.m on a plot of 500 sq.m, only 100 m from the sea.…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
House 11 bathrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
11 bath
€ 470,000
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 789,096
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 326,880
Two-bedroom apartment with a large terrace in the Good Water complex on the first line. The …
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 475,000
For sale is a modern villa surrounded by beautiful nature, silence and tranquility with wo…
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
8/15 Floor
€ 380,000
A spacious apartment at the Tre Canne Apart Hotel in Budva. First sea line, indoor pool, spa…
6 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
326 m²
€ 483,000
New three-story house in the suburbs of Bar. The area of the plot is 595 m2, the area of …
8 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
420 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The new three-story villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the au…
6 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
A luxurious three-story house for sale in a quiet place in the village of Shushan, Bar Rivie…
6 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,500
We offer you a well-designed villa for a large family with a separate apartment and an entra…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 1,500,000
Search using the map