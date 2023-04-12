Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
9
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
Cozy studio 39 m2, located on the 5th floor of a landscaped house and has all the amenities …
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir