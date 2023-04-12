Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
2
Budva
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 396 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse with private pool and sea view in the center of Budva Furnished penthouse for sal…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 260,000
New apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 155 m2 penthouse has spacious terr…
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 250,000
45 sq.m. + 50m terrace, 1 bedroom, 12th level, panoramic view. Price: €250,000 120 sq.m. + …

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir