Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 157,278
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 155,000
For sale is a two-story house with views of the courtyard, mountains and the sea, as well as…
7 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 128,000
Object code - 4.25.11.10495 Three-story house with sea view in Sutomore House Features: - t…
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
497 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea, 8 km. from. The bar was built by a villa with a total…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
193 m²
Price on request
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 390,112
Land For Sale in Kotor Bay with stunning views of one of the jewels of Montenegro. The plot …
2 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath
80 m²
€ 178,786
Real estate in Montenegro In the Good Waters, near the sea a nice holiday home. The area of …
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 366,000
The code of a property - 1.30.13.6951 of Apartments Pordazha in the new house and which i…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 172,000
Apartment for sale in Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 70 m2 and…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
52 m²
€ 152,350
A modern project conveniently located in Rafailovich in the Budva Riviera, in the most devel…
2 room house
Morinj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 650,000
House on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in the town of Kostanjica. First line, one-storey hou…
Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map