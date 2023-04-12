Pool Houses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath
130 m²
€ 110,000
Large cozy house for a large family. On the ground floor — a large dining room with kitchen,…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Villa on the first line of the sea. Your access to the sea. Comfort, Bar. Total living area…
House
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 110,000
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
7 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
900 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,900,000
In a quiet village of Dobra Voda, 10 km from Bara, a mini-complex consisting of two villas, …
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale a new beautiful villa of 220 sq.m in Good Waters, Bar Riviera, on a plot of 490 sq.…
5 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale a magnificent new villa of 230 sq.m on a plot of 500 sq.m, only 100 m from the sea.…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
211 m²
3 Floor
€ 660,000
Budva, Komosevina – Villa with panoramic sea view for sale This fully furnished villa with a…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
House 11 bathrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
11 bath
€ 470,000
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 475,000
For sale is a modern villa surrounded by beautiful nature, silence and tranquility with wo…
6 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
326 m²
€ 483,000
New three-story house in the suburbs of Bar. The area of the plot is 595 m2, the area of …
8 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
420 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The new three-story villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the au…
6 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
A luxurious three-story house for sale in a quiet place in the village of Shushan, Bar Rivie…
6 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,500
We offer you a well-designed villa for a large family with a separate apartment and an entra…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
420 m²
Price on request
Bar, Zeleni Pojas – Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera for sale This nicel…
8 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
A chic villa for sale, located in the picturesque area of the city of Bara Green Belt, on a …
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 500,000
3 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
2 bath
115 m²
€ 160,000
Shushan is a district of the resort town of Bar, for sale a beautiful house surrounded by gr…
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bath
250 m²
€ 750,000
Beautiful villa with fantastic sea views. Ground floor: living room with fireplace 65m2, off…
House
Zankovici, Montenegro
688 m²
€ 1,250,000
House - Bar, commercial destination. House with an area of 688m2, plot 2300m2. On the ground…
3 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
2 bath
210 m²
€ 220,000
In the small resort town of Uteha. On this beautiful day, we invite you to get acquainted wi…
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 bath
400 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa "Bogumilla" is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in the Good Waters by t…
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath
200 m²
€ 150,000
In the area of the spa town of Bar - Shushan, you will find an inexpensive, home-like, warm,…
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bath
350 m²
€ 700,000
An unusually pretty modern first-line house with its beach and sea access. Plot 228m2, villa…
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bath
150 m²
€ 430,000
In a quiet area, away from the noise, a new mediteran-style house was built. The plot area i…
