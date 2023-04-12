Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

117 properties total found
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
4 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 180,000
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. House of 180m2 located on a plot …
5 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
7 room housein Buljarica, Montenegro
7 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bularitsa, 167 m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 297,000
New villa for sale in Bar, Green Belt area. The house of 210 m2 is located on a plot of 4…
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
New villa for sale in Bar, Green Belt area. House of 215 m2 located on a plot of 365m2. …
5 room housein Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,151,400
For sale a modern private house in the city of Budva. The area of the house is 273 m2 Plot…
4 room housein Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Excellent house for sale in Shushan, Bar Riviera. House of 180 m2 is located on a plot of…
6 room housein Bar, Montenegro
6 room house
Bar, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale a new modern villa in the Bar Riviera. Three-storey villa of 450 m2 + 150 m2 of …
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
Prodajem kuću na Barskoj rivijeri, okrug Utjeha. Kuća od 160m2 ima 3 spavaće sobe, dnevni…
3 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Authentic stone house for sale after restoration in the Bar Riviera, Sutomore. The house …
4 room housein Polje, Montenegro
4 room house
Polje, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale two-storey house in the Bar Riviera, Polje district. The 160m2 house has four be…
3 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 138,000
House for sale in Sutomore, made in the style of a chalet, divided into two completely isola…
Villa 4 room villain Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
We have on offer a stunning modern villa with year-round service for your comfort. Affordab…
3 room housein Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 210 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of 245 m2 House with a total area of 210 m2 3 floors Garage for 2 cars with access t…

