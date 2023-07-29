Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Kunje, Montenegro
3 room cottage
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the village of Uteha, Bar Riviera. House of 155m2 is located on a plot …
€ 165,000

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir