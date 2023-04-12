Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
1279
Budva
854
Petrovac
137
Ulcinj
41
Bukovik
1
Cetinje
1
Stari Bar
1
Sutomore
1
Apartment
195 properties total found
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath
57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 41 m2 on the fifth floor of a residential building, Budva. Location o…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 260,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment, on the main boulevard in Budva. The a…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
2 Floor
€ 188,000
Beautiful apartment in Budva. New appliances and furniture. Apartment with beautiful sea vi…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 520,000
For sale 3 bedroom apartment with beautiful panoramic views in Budva, Montenegro. The apart…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 220,000
Modern apartment of 85 m2 in Rosino, Budva. The apartment consists of a spacious living roo…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 129,000
For sale apartment of 45 m2 in the very center of Budva, in the village of Rosino. The apar…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3 Floor
€ 110,000
One bedroom apartment with mountain views in Budva. Area 45 m2, consists of 1 bedroom, a li…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
4 Floor
€ 144,500
Two bedroom apartment with sea views in Budva. Area 56 m2, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
5 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. The apartment is located 300 meters from the …
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
8 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. Located 300 meters from the sea. Very good lo…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 205,000
Budva, Podoshlyun - a modern apartment with a garage. Apartment area: 63 m2. The apartment…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
5 Floor
€ 280,000
Spacious 67 m2 apartment in Tre Canne on the first line of the sea. The apartment has a terr…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 275,000
Apartment is located in sophisticated residence complex in Budva, that consist of three smal…
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
4 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale apartment in the center of Budva, near the sea. Clean new building with elevator. …
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
3 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale spacious apartment of 112 m2 near the bus station in Budva. Only 10 minutes walk to…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
6 Floor
€ 450,000
Excellent two-bedroom apartment in a new modern house in the very center of Budva. Thanks to…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
7 Floor
€ 211,500
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Budva, in the new residential comp…
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
5 Floor
€ 110,000
Cozy studio 39 m2, located on the 5th floor of a landscaped house and has all the amenities …
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
5 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 46 m2 in the very center of Budva! This spacious and modern apartment …
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
4 Floor
€ 230,000
Great offer! Apartments with panoramic views of the sea and Budva. The old town is just a f…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
2 Floor
€ 157,450
Great apartment in a new residential complex in Budva. Old Bukery is named after the city ba…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 180,000
Looking for a spacious and modern apartment in Budva? Do not look further! This magnificent…
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
9 Floor
€ 115,000
Awesome apartment in the city of Bar. Distance to the sea: only 900 meters. A quiet place …
