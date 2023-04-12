Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
1279
Budva
854
Petrovac
137
Ulcinj
41
Bukovik
1
Cetinje
1
Stari Bar
1
Sutomore
1
1 589 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3 Floor
€ 300,000
Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Budva, in the Rosino area. The area has a developed infrast…
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 5214 A newer studio apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 26 m2 and …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
NUM 5210 We offer for sale an apartment in a new building, located in a quiet area of Bud…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 160,000
A4-1535. Two bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale apartment in Rozhino, Budva.  The area …
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 127,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the center of Bar - apartment area 67m2 - the apartment i…
1 room apartmentin Sustas, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sustas, Montenegro
1 bath 44 m²
€ 160,000
A modern one-bedroomapartment situated in a complex with a swimming pool, within walking dis…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2 Floor
€ 292,000
Sale of a furnished apartment of 80 m2, located in Budva, Nivel House. Located on the secon…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 3 Floor
€ 286,000
Sale of an apartment of 109 m2 located in Budva, Rosino. On the third floor. Three bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, located in a quiet residential area of Budva, Veli Vinogradi. The …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 41 m2 on the fifth floor of a residential building, Budva. Location o…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 4 Floor
€ 367,200
For sale apartment of 89 m ² in the center of Budva. Apartment with a spacious living room,…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 260,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment, on the main boulevard in Budva. The a…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 188,000
Beautiful apartment in Budva. New appliances and furniture. Apartment with beautiful sea vi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 520,000
For sale 3 bedroom apartment with beautiful panoramic views in Budva, Montenegro. The apart…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 123,000
Beautiful modern furnished one-bedroom apartment of 45 m2 + large terrace, which is not incl…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
Modern apartment of 85 m2 in Rosino, Budva. The apartment consists of a spacious living roo…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 129,000
For sale apartment of 45 m2 in the very center of Budva, in the village of Rosino. The apar…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 3 Floor
€ 88,500
For sale landscaped studio apartment with a separate bedroom. Located on the 3rd floor of a…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4 Floor
€ 75,000
Furnished studio apartment for sale in the complex Old Bakery, Budva. Located on the 4th fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m²
€ 52,980
Studio apartment in a new house in Budva. Area 23 m2, consists of a room with a French balc…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 4 Floor
€ 595,000
A4-1533. Luxury Two Levels Apartment in BudvaFor sale luxury apartment in Budva only 150 met…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
A4-1532. Three Bedroom Apartment in BudvaFor sale three bedroom apartment in Budva with city…
3 room apartmentin Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 525,000
Penthouse for sale in the very center of Ulcinj. Area 320m2, 5th floor. Apartment layout: k…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3 Floor
€ 110,000
One bedroom apartment with mountain views in Budva. Area 45 m2, consists of 1 bedroom, a li…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,500
Two bedroom apartment with sea views in Budva. Area 56 m2, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 3 Floor
€ 120,000
One-room apartment for sale in the house next to the Okov store, located on the 3rd floor, 4…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. The apartment is located 300 meters from the …

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

