Pool Apartments for sale in Montenegro

Show properties list
211 properties total found
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
109 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 265,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Rafailovichi 100 meters from the sea Living area: 73 m2 …
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 120,000
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro Living area: 50…
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 165,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro L…
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 113,384
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
123 m²
€ 315,000
Spacious apartment on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, in the resort town of Becici ( 25 mi…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 550,000
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
67 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 304,000
9 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
75 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 158,000
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 155,000
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,000
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 160,000
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
71 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 292,500
Apartment for sale in Bečichi in a new residential complex on the 4th floor. The complex is…
4 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
562 m²
3/3 Floor
Price on request
Dukley Gardens - an elite property in Montenegro, built among evergreen vegetation on the Za…
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 670,000
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 250,000
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 220,800
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 168,000
4 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 140,000
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 240,000
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 490,000
