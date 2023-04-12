Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Montenegro

penthouses
41
condos
6
multi-level apartments
5
studios
31
1 BHK
1814
2 BHK
2238
3 BHK
1564
4 BHK
1032
Apartment To archive
Clear all
211 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 109 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 265,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Rafailovichi 100 meters from the sea Living area: 73 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 120,000
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro Living area: 50…
2 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 165,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro L…
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 113,384
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 121 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
3 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 123 m²
€ 315,000
Spacious apartment on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, in the resort town of Becici ( 25 mi…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
Apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
Apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 550,000
1 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
67 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 304,000
9 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
75 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 158,000
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 155,000
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,000
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 160,000
2 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
71 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 292,500
Apartment for sale in Bečichi in a new residential complex on the 4th floor. The complex is…
4 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
562 m² 3/3 Floor
Price on request
Dukley Gardens - an elite property in Montenegro, built among evergreen vegetation on the Za…
3 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
140 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 280,500
For sale spacious apartment near the center of Bar. The apartment, with an area of 140 m2, i…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 110 m²
€ 765,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a parking place in the complex Tre Canne in Budva Tre Canne (…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 300,000
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 670,000
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 250,000
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 220,800
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 168,000
4 room apartmentin Bijela, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 140,000
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 240,000
2 room apartmentin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 490,000

Regions with properties for sale

Budva
Tivat
Dobrota
Zelenika-Kuti
Podgorica
Petrovac
Prcanj
Herceg Novi
Kotor
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Bijela
Risan
Perast
Ulcinj
Ljesnica
Nedakusi
Potkrajci
Lustica
Kolasin
Zabljak

Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir