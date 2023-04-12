Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Montenegro

penthouses
41
condos
6
multi-level apartments
5
studios
31
1 BHK
1814
2 BHK
2238
3 BHK
1564
4 BHK
1032
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 998 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 175,000
А5-292. Apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota For sale apartment total area of 70 m2 locate…
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 5 Floor
€ 270,000
А5-293. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in DobrotaFor sale apartment in Dobrota i…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 165,000
А5-291. One bedroom apartment i new complex in DobrotaFor sale one bedroom apartment in new …
3 room apartmentin Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
120 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
110 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
130 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
67 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
30 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 41 m2 on the fifth floor of a residential building, Budva. Location o…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 188,000
Beautiful apartment in Budva. New appliances and furniture. Apartment with beautiful sea vi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 520,000
For sale 3 bedroom apartment with beautiful panoramic views in Budva, Montenegro. The apart…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
  Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 4 Floor
€ 595,000
A4-1533. Luxury Two Levels Apartment in BudvaFor sale luxury apartment in Budva only 150 met…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
A4-1532. Three Bedroom Apartment in BudvaFor sale three bedroom apartment in Budva with city…
1 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,000
A4-1313. One Bedroom Apartment in Rafailovici For sale one bedroom apartment in Rafailovici.…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,500
Two bedroom apartment with sea views in Budva. Area 56 m2, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. The apartment is located 300 meters from the …
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a new apartment with a garage and sea views. 200 meters from the sea …

Regions with properties for sale

Tivat
Dobrota
Zelenika-Kuti
Podgorica
Petrovac
Prcanj
Herceg Novi
Kotor
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Bijela
Risan
Perast
Ulcinj
Ljesnica
Nedakusi
Potkrajci
Lustica
Zelenika
Kolasin
Zabljak

Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir