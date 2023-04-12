Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Montenegro

413 properties total found
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 41 m2 on the fifth floor of a residential building, Budva. Location o…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 260,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment, on the main boulevard in Budva. The a…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2 Floor
€ 188,000
Beautiful apartment in Budva. New appliances and furniture. Apartment with beautiful sea vi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 520,000
For sale 3 bedroom apartment with beautiful panoramic views in Budva, Montenegro. The apart…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
Modern apartment of 85 m2 in Rosino, Budva. The apartment consists of a spacious living roo…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 129,000
For sale apartment of 45 m2 in the very center of Budva, in the village of Rosino. The apar…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
  Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury …
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 185,640
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Becici, opposite the Splendid hotel, no…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3 Floor
€ 110,000
One bedroom apartment with mountain views in Budva. Area 45 m2, consists of 1 bedroom, a li…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,500
Two bedroom apartment with sea views in Budva. Area 56 m2, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. The apartment is located 300 meters from the …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 8 Floor
€ 175,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva. Located 300 meters from the sea. Very good lo…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a new apartment with a garage and sea views. 200 meters from the sea …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment without furniture in the village of Bečichi in Budva. …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5 Floor
€ 140,000
Excellent spacious one-bedroom apartment of 49 square meters for sale. m. in Becici. New ho…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 205,000
Budva, Podoshlyun - a modern apartment with a garage. Apartment area: 63 m2. The apartment…
2 room apartmentin Станишичи, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Станишичи, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 286,000
Apartment 130 m2 with sea view. Located in the modern residential complex of Anadolia Novi …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5 Floor
€ 280,000
Spacious 67 m2 apartment in Tre Canne on the first line of the sea. The apartment has a terr…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 275,000
Apartment is located in sophisticated residence complex in Budva, that consist of three smal…

