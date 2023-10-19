Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Mauritius

4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garden in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garden
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Tamarin, Mauritius
Villa 4 room villa
Tamarin, Mauritius
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
A new ecological resort and club appears in the heart of Tamarin on the exclusive west coast…
€1,06M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa in Mauritius
Villa 3 room villa
Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
The Essence, close to the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the best of refined livi…
€1,28M

