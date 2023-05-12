Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius

Villa 5 room villa in Tamarin, Mauritius
Villa 5 room villa
Tamarin, Mauritius
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,237,148
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
3 room apartment in Tamarin, Mauritius
3 room apartment
Tamarin, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
A "Love at first sight" property. Well designed 3 bedroom apartment with spacious veranda ov…
4 room apartment in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
4 room apartment
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,291,015
Spacious 4 en-suite bedroom double duplex on the only marina of the west coast. This sumptuo…
Villa 4 room villa in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 room villa
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
Villa 5 room villa in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Villa 5 room villa
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,436,523
Located at the point of the only residential marina on the southwest coast of Mauritius, in …

