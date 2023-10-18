Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius

Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garden in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garden
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Tamarin, Mauritius
Villa 4 room villa
Tamarin, Mauritius
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
A new ecological resort and club appears in the heart of Tamarin on the exclusive west coast…
€1,06M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
4 room house in Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
4 room house
Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
€1,70M
3 room house in Triolet, Mauritius
3 room house
Triolet, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
€619,000
4 room house in Pereybere, Mauritius
4 room house
Pereybere, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
€1,82M
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
€455,000
5 room house with High standing Villa in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 room house with High standing Villa
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
€4,90M
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
€294,000
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
€502,000

