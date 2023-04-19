Mauritius
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Mauritius
New houses in Mauritius
All new buildings in Mauritius
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Mauritius
Residential
Apartment in Mauritius
House in Mauritius
Villa
Land in Mauritius
Luxury Properties in Mauritius
Find an Agent in Mauritius
Real estate agencies in Mauritius
Agents in Mauritius
Commercial
All commercial properties in Mauritius
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Mauritius
Find an Agent in Mauritius
Real estate agencies in Mauritius
Agents in Mauritius
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Mauritius
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Mauritius
Plaines Wilhems
Vacoas-Phoenix
Roches Noires
Residential properties for sale in Roches Noires, Mauritius
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,700,000
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map