Mauritius
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Mauritius
New houses in Mauritius
All new buildings in Mauritius
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Mauritius
Residential
Apartment in Mauritius
House in Mauritius
Villa
Land in Mauritius
Luxury Properties in Mauritius
Find an Agent in Mauritius
Real estate agencies in Mauritius
Agents in Mauritius
Commercial
All commercial properties in Mauritius
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Mauritius
Find an Agent in Mauritius
Real estate agencies in Mauritius
Agents in Mauritius
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Mauritius
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Mauritius
Port Louis
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Port Louis, Mauritius
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Mauritius, Mauritius
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
389 m²
€ 1,229,000
The Essence, close to the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the best of refined livi…
2 room apartment
Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
1 Floor
€ 211,740
Grand Baie: In a luxury hotel-style private residence with reception, spa, restaurant, swimm…
3 room apartment
Flic en Flac, Mauritius
2 bath
97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 587,189
This 3 bedroom furnished apartment of ‘Ocean Garden 2’ in Flic en Flac is close to the sea a…
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
226 m²
€ 409,964
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 456,930
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
4 room house
Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,531,734
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
3 room house
Triolet, Mauritius
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 557,731
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
3 room house
Mauritius, Mauritius
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
404 m²
€ 1,256,102
In a renowned residential area with golf, beach, restaurants..., come quickly to reserve thi…
Villa 5 room villa
Tamarin, Mauritius
5 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,229,000
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
Villa 5 room villa
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
5 bath
600 m²
€ 3,595,962
5 room house
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 4,414,999
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all …
2 room apartment
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
139 m²
€ 422,412
The Essence, near the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers residents the coastal lifest…
Properties features in Port Louis, Mauritius
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map