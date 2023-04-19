Mauritius
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Mauritius
New houses in Mauritius
All new buildings in Mauritius
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Mauritius
Residential
Apartment in Mauritius
House in Mauritius
Villa
Land in Mauritius
Luxury Properties in Mauritius
Find an Agent in Mauritius
Real estate agencies in Mauritius
Agents in Mauritius
Commercial
All commercial properties in Mauritius
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Mauritius
Find an Agent in Mauritius
Real estate agencies in Mauritius
Agents in Mauritius
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Mauritius
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Mauritius
Plaines Wilhems
Vacoas-Phoenix
Grand Baie
Houses
Houses for sale in Grand Baie, Mauritius
House
Clear all
2 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Pereybere, Mauritius
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
590 m²
€ 1,820,000
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers yo…
5 room house
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map