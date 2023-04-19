Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Swieqi
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Swieqi, Malta

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Swieqi, Malta
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
2 bath
€ 420,000
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir