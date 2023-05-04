Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Southern Region
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Southern Region, Malta

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Qormi, Malta
3 room townhouse
Qormi, Malta
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 550 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
Discover a rare opportunity to own a stunning House of Character with a pool in a good locat…

Properties features in Southern Region, Malta

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir