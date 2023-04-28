Malta
Malta
Southern Region
Residential properties for sale in Southern Region, Malta
Birzebbugia
1
Zebbug
1
Clear all
3 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Siġġiewi, Malta
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
193 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 529,000
SIGGIEWI - HOUSE OF CHARACTER - Situated in the quaint village, of this lovely area, Is a we…
3 room house
Zebbug, Malta
3 bath
€ 495,000
Spacious townhouse located in a quiet UCA area within Zebbug, Malta.Currently being built an…
3 room house
Birzebbugia, Malta
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
322 m²
€ 615,000
BIRZEBBUGIA - Located in tal-Papa area, a very well kept kept and finished terraced house be…
Properties features in Southern Region, Malta
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
