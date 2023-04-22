Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sliema, Malta

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 1,110,000
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
2 bath 225 m²
€ 980,000
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served…
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
2 bath 115 m²
€ 350,000
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
3 bath 185 m²
€ 1,650,000
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High E…
