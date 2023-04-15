Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Malta

apartments
35
houses
14
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Mellieha, Malta
3 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 287,000
MELLIEHA – A well-finished and fully furnished 1st-floor apartment, served with a lift…
3 room apartmentin Birkirkara, Malta
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
2 room apartmentin Mellieha, Malta
2 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 5 Floor
€ 269,000
MELLIEHA -  A two Bedroom top floor apartment with a spacious terrace, located on the h…

Regions with properties for sale

Northern Region
Central Region
Saint Paul's Bay
Birkirkara
Gżira
Naxxar
Sliema
Msida
Saint Julian's
Southern Region
Attard
Birzebbugia
Gozo Region
Mosta
Swieqi
Zebbug

Properties features in Malta

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir