Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Saint Paul's Bay
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
4 bath
€ 2,800,000
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Locate…
Villa 3 room villain Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 7 139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscape…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir