Houses for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscaped gar…
€3,30M
