  Realting.com
  Malta
  Northern Region
  Saint Paul's Bay
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

12 properties total found
Penthouse 6 roomsin Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 450,000
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penth…
2 room apartmentin Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 197,000
2 room apartmentin Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 1 Floor
€ 219,000
2 room apartmentin Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3 Floor
€ 190,000
3 room apartmentin Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 210,000
Bugibba - An apartment situated on the fourth floor and located just a few minutes away from…
Penthouse 6 roomsin Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 615,000
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta faci…
3 room apartmentin Qawra, Malta
3 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 230,000
Qawra - A sixth floor Apartment ready-built apartment forming part of a new development enjo…
3 room apartmentin Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 275,000
BUGIBBA. A highly finished ground floor Maisonette covering a total footprint of approximate…
1 room apartmentin Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 150,000
St. Paul’s Bay- A brand new one-bedroom apartment built and finished located minutes a…
2 room apartmentin Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 5 Floor
€ 185,000
QAWRA - A newly built apartment, with a squarish layout and full of natural light. This newl…
2 room apartmentin Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2 Floor
€ 176,000
BUGIBBA. A recently refurbished and fully furnished two bedroom apartment forming part of a …
2 room apartmentin Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 191,000
QAWRA - A new development currently being built in an excellent location close to all attrac…
