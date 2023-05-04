Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Saint Julian's
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Saint Julian's, Malta

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bath
€ 600,000
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
1 bath
€ 250,000
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir