Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Southern Region
  4. Qormi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Qormi, Malta

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Qormi, Malta
3 room townhouse
Qormi, Malta
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir