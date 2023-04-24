Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Saint Paul's Bay
2
Naxxar
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 450,000
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penth…
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 380,000
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 615,000
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta faci…
Penthouse 7 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Penthouse 7 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 375 m² 7 Floor
€ 980,000
A stunning, furnished Duplex PENTHOUSE with full length rooftop pool-terrace  commandin…

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir