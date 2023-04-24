Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
VIP
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) – A SEA-FRONT good sized older style three bedroom Bunga…
Bungalow 8 rooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms
Qawra, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawr…
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
4 bath
€ 2,800,000
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Locate…
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 7 139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscape…
5 room house in Naxxar, Malta
5 room house
Naxxar, Malta
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,595,000
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
9 room house in Naxxar, Malta
9 room house
Naxxar, Malta
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 850 m²
€ 1,895,000
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…

