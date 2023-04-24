Bungalows for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
VIP
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) – A SEA-FRONT good sized older style three bedroom Bunga…
Bungalow 8 rooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms
Qawra, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawr…

