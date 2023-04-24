Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Northern Region, Malta

25 properties total found
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
VIP
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) – A SEA-FRONT good sized older style three bedroom Bunga…
3 room apartment in Mellieha, Malta
3 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 225,000
Mellieha - Charming three bedroom apartment in Mellieha perfectly situated near all essentia…
Bungalow 8 rooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms
Qawra, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawr…
3 room apartment in Mellieha, Malta
3 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 287,000
MELLIEHA – A well-finished and fully furnished 1st-floor apartment, served with a lift…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 450,000
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penth…
2 room apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
2 bath
€ 420,000
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
4 bath
€ 2,800,000
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Locate…
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 380,000
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 7 139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscape…
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 197,000
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 345,000
Mosta – Situated on the outskirts of Mosta, within walking distance to the National Pa…
2 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 1 Floor
€ 219,000
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3 Floor
€ 190,000
3 room apartment in Mellieha, Malta
3 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 2 Floor
€ 310,000
MELLIEHA - Spacious ready-built three bedroom apartment forming part of a small residential …
3 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 210,000
Bugibba - An apartment situated on the fourth floor and located just a few minutes away from…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 615,000
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta faci…
3 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
3 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 230,000
Qawra - A sixth floor Apartment ready-built apartment forming part of a new development enjo…
3 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 275,000
BUGIBBA. A highly finished ground floor Maisonette covering a total footprint of approximate…
1 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 150,000
St. Paul’s Bay- A brand new one-bedroom apartment built and finished located minutes a…
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 5 Floor
€ 185,000
QAWRA - A newly built apartment, with a squarish layout and full of natural light. This newl…
2 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2 Floor
€ 176,000
BUGIBBA. A recently refurbished and fully furnished two bedroom apartment forming part of a …
5 room house in Naxxar, Malta
5 room house
Naxxar, Malta
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,595,000
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 191,000
QAWRA - A new development currently being built in an excellent location close to all attrac…
Penthouse 7 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Penthouse 7 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 375 m² 7 Floor
€ 980,000
A stunning, furnished Duplex PENTHOUSE with full length rooftop pool-terrace  commandin…
9 room house in Naxxar, Malta
9 room house
Naxxar, Malta
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 850 m²
€ 1,895,000
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…

