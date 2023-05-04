Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Msida, Malta

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment
Msida, Malta
2 bath
€ 260,000
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
2 room apartment in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment
Msida, Malta
2 bath
€ 235,000
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
