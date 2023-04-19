Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Mosta

Residential properties for sale in Mosta, Malta

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 345,000
Mosta – Situated on the outskirts of Mosta, within walking distance to the National Pa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir