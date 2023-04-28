Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Gżira

Residential properties for sale in Gżira, Malta

3 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
2 bath
€ 320,000
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
3 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
2 bath
€ 360,000
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
1 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 285,000
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir