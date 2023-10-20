Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Malta
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Malta

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000

Properties features in Malta

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir