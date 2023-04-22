Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Central Region, Malta

Birkirkara
3
Attard
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
Villa 3 room villa in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in …
Villa 3 room villa in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in …
Villa 4 room villa in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 room villa
Attard, Malta
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 620 m²
€ 1,775,000
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
Villa 5 room villa in Iklin, Malta
Villa 5 room villa
Iklin, Malta
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 389 m²
€ 1,200,000
IKLIN - Semi Detached villa set in the lavish villa area yet very close to amenities. Upon e…

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir