Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Malta

Northern Region
2
Saint Paul's Bay
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 8 rooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms
Qawra, Malta
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawr…

Properties features in Malta

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir