Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Birkirkara
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in …
Villa 3 room villain Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir