Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Zygaiciai
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zygaiciai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Zygaiciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Zygaiciai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
1 HOUSE OF HIGH WITH MANSARDA IN HIGH The studs are a town 22 km away from Tauraga, in a no…
€15,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir