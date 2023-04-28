Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Sakiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Zvirgzdaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

Zvirgzdaiciai
1
1 property total found
House in Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
House
Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
HOUSE FOR GELGAUDICIAN CITY!!! House for sale in Gelgaudish, Peace G. 30, Dance r. House wo…

