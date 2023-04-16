Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Housein Uzlandziai, Lithuania
House
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
MODERN A+ CLASSES TO BOOK IN THE HOME MILITARY! ............................................…
Housein Giruliai, Lithuania
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
Housein Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
INDUSTRIAL IN THE RAMENTAL COUPTION HOUSE SUDERMS K.! Are you looking for a place that coul…
Housein Bieliunai, Lithuania
House
Bieliunai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
MALONES WE ARE IN THE HOME OF THE MEMBER VYKS 15 D. (SIXDAY), 12-13 VAL. A EXCHANGE REGISTRA…
Housein Bieliunai, Lithuania
House
Bieliunai, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
MALONES WE ARE IN THE HOME OF THE MEMBER VYKS 15 D. (SIXDAY), 12-13 VAL. A EXCHANGE REGISTRA…
Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
389 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
SELLING 388.57 KV.M HOUSE WITH 9.82 SECTION A, EPDATE, AND BUILD - STALUISH GATVER, IN THE W…
Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
SELLING THE COUNCIL 126 m², 4 ROOM A+ ENERGY CLASS COTED IN THE WILLED!!! BEING IDEAL IS AP…
Housein Uzlandziai, Lithuania
House
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
SELLED FULL IN THE HOUSE IN THE NEW BESIFORM IN THE LIFE LIFE! _____________________________…
Housein Bieliunai, Lithuania
House
Bieliunai, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
SELLED FULL AND QUALITY EQUIPMENT IN THE PANER OF PANER! __________________________________…
Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
282 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000

Properties features in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir