Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 144,900
SELLED FULL AND QUALITY 2 ROOMS BUY WITH A BALKON IN THE FLOOR! An ideal choice for those l…
2 room apartmentin Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 2-…
1 room apartmentin Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 1 ROOM WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 1-r…
3 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 194,000
IN THE MILITARY MICRORAIN, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, THE COUNCIL OF THE EBRDUS TRIA ROOM FOR THE AD…
3 room apartmentin Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 179,900
SELLING QUALITY, STILING AND YOUTH 3 ROOMS BUY, PEOPLE'S HOME, WAITING THE WAY! Quality furn…
2 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 89,950
HIGH, HEAT, FULL, FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE CAROLINICAL, L.ASNAVIUMGEST G. 14! _____…
2 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 88,800
SELDED LIGHT 2 NON-PEREINED ROOMS BUY, IN THE CAROLINICAL! In the Carolina neighborhood, y…
2 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale promising, next to the forest "Tell Park" 2-room apartment in Carolina. GENERAL I…

Properties features in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir