Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Ziezmariu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
A LIVING HOUSE WITH 25 ARS LAND SECTION IN THE CITY OF GIRD RUNDS, SOME. THIS IS A PUTION VA…

Properties features in Ziezmariu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir