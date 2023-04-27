Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ziezmariu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
HOUSE IN THE HUMAN, SOME. HOUSE FOR PEOPLE WHERE THE VALUAL RAMY. -------------------------…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Homestead for a quiet holiday or a constant life closer to nature is sold between the towers…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
A LIVING HOUSE WITH 25 ARS LAND SECTION IN THE CITY OF GIRD RUNDS, SOME. THIS IS A PUTION VA…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…

