Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zemaitkiemio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Uzubaliai, Lithuania
House
Uzubaliai, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,900
Homestead for sale - single in the Anwar area, in the village of Domeiki. It is an exception…

Properties features in Zemaitkiemio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go