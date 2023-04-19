Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Plunges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Zemaiciu Kalvarija
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE MEMBER STATE - SEDOS G. 2 WITH AID BUILDING AND SPLIED…
Housein Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE MEMBER STATE - SEDOS G. 2 WITH AID BUILDING AND SPLIED…
Housein Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
Realting.com
Go