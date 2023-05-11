Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Zelva

Residential properties for sale in Zelva, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Zelva, Lithuania
House
Zelva, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir