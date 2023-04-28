Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zasliu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Lebartai, Lithuania
House
Lebartai, Lithuania
250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,500
2 ROOMS BUY 3-IAME HIGH, RENOVATED NAME (RENOVATION IS LOOKED ), WE ARE THINKING CENTRE, J.B…
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
HOUSE for sale with a 7.5-acre plot in UKMERGY, TRAK G. ------------------------------------…
House in Bubiai, Lithuania
House
Bubiai, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
A great offer for those looking for a homestead further from the hustle and bustle of the ci…
House in Naujokai, Lithuania
House
Naujokai, Lithuania
271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLES, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIBRARY A bright, cozy house with a spaciou…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 221,313
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,999
HOUSE IS SELECTED FOR TWO FAMILY EQUIPMENT TO BE SURNED! HOUSE MUST HAVE DU WERS! COUNTRY HO…
4 room apartment in Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 114,000
SELLED ERDMS AND LIGHT 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE GARLIA, GREEN G. Masonry house, large yard for pa…
House in Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
House
Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
7 HA GARDEN FOR SALE OF SKUOD R. (NETOLI MEETING) GARDEN VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/NTo…
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,637
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 124,438
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Apartment in the heart of the city on …
House in Seniava, Lithuania
House
Seniava, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,900
FULL EQUIPMENT CLASSIC STILLED Laurel g. 5, Seniax k. POSSIBILITY WINNESS SUBSIDY ! ________…

